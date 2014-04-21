UPDATE: Grandmother and two grandchildren drown in ATV accident

Just before 11:30 Monday morning the Catoosa County 911 Center received a call of CPR being performed on three individuals at 316 London Lane in Catoosa County.



Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, lifesaving measures were attempted and the three individuals were transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officials with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office tell Channel 3 during their investigation, they found that 60-year-old Renee Monroe was riding with her two grandchildren 3-year-old Reagan Cohen and 18-month-old Jason Cohen in an ATV when Monroe lost control of the ATV and drove into a pond on the property.



Investigators tell Channel 3 the ATV’s cab was enclosed, on its side and the three individuals were trapped.



When they did not return from their ride a search began and the ATV was located in the pond. Family members removed them from the ATV and began CPR.

This investigation is ongoing; however, all indications are that it is an accident.

All three vicitms were unresponsive but were transported to a nearby hospital.

