Students help to repair Missionary Ridge Civil War monument's drummer boy

Ponsford Limited employees Rex Lisle, left, and Gordon Ponsford work to restore the drummer boy on the Ohio monument last week. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press Ponsford Limited employees Rex Lisle, left, and Gordon Ponsford work to restore the drummer boy on the Ohio monument last week. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - They've done it ... almost.

Twenty-five fifth-graders at Waggoner Middle School in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, set out in late January to raise $5,000 to repair years-old damage to the drummer boy at the Ohio Monument on Missionary Ridge.

The gaggle of 11-year-olds had never seen the monument, except in pictures. But their teacher, Derek Hinkle, had traveled through the area researching his family connections to the Civil War and visited the site years ago.

This year he began his lessons on history and the Civil War.

