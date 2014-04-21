Grundy County man seeks to bar Latin in U.S. legal proceedings - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy County man seeks to bar Latin in U.S. legal proceedings

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN - A 72-year-old Grundy County man could learn today whether his petition to the U.S. Supreme Court might change legal history by removing Latin as a language allowed in American law.

Jerral Parris has opinions, lots of them. But core among his thoughts is that every person should be able to do for himself or herself if they're able.

Among other steps toward self-reliance, he's pushed for the building of "frontier communities" using lumber industry byproducts to erect durable houses for a fraction of the cost of a standard home.

His petition to the Supreme Court claims that the use of Latin in courts is a barrier to nonlawyer citizens who want to represent themselves in court.

