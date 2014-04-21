Services promoted to East Chattanooga residents - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Services promoted to East Chattanooga residents

Posted: Updated:
By Yolanda Putman, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Summer camp, job training and housing programs are offered in East Chattanooga but some residents don’t know they exist.

So neighborhood organizations are planning quarterly meetings to connect residents to those resources.

The first meeting was at Avondale Recreation Center last week. The next will be scheduled sometime this summer.

“We’re pulling people together,” said Robert Schreane, Hamilton County Coalition program manager.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.