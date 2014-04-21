Man shot in mouth Monday morning Posted: Monday, April 21, 2014 10:27 AM EDT Updated: Monday, April 21, 2014 10:27 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Chattanooga Police responded to a call about 1:10am Monday that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital.



Officers questioned the victim, 35 year-old Darick Isom, who told police he had been shot in the mouth during an altercation with an unknown suspect on Glass Street.



Chattanooga Police say that Isom is in stable condition and his injury is believed to be non-life threatening.



Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.

