Alexander is critic-in-chief of national labor board

UAW withdraws objections to VW union vote

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander wasted no time last month decrying a federal labor board’s decision that opened the door for some college athletes to unionize.The ruling by a regional director of the National Labor Relations Board is “an absurd decision that will destroy intercollegiate athletics as we know it,” Alexander said shortly after the decision was announced.Not usually prone to political theater, the Maryville Republican is never at a loss for condemnatory words and phrases when it comes to the labor board, which referees workplace disputes between employers and their employees.In one of its more recent high-profile cases, the panel will convene a hearing today into charges of improper influence by third-party groups and politicians in the recent union vote by workers at Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga.Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel