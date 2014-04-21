TN mother to be sentenced for selling daughters into sex film ri - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN mother to be sentenced for selling daughters into sex film ring

(WBIR) An East Tennessee mother, who pleaded guilty to selling her daughters to make child porn, is expected to be sentenced Monday in Greene County.

Connie McCall admitted that she tried to sell her four daughters, between the ages of 5 and 16, into a sex film ring. She pleaded guilty to one count of selling or buying children.

Police arrested McCall and her husband, Ronnie McCall, for child neglect after they found their children living in deplorable conditions in a Johnson City trailer park. Officials said the youngest child's teeth were rotting.

When police starting questioning the 5-year-old and 16-year-old girls, investigators learned the parents already sold their oldest three girls, according to Washington County District Attorney Tony Clark.

"DCS interviewed those individuals and the children said that they had been taken to various locations and performing sex acts with an adult," said Clark.

Read more at WBIR’s website.


