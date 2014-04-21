Warm today, heavy pollen with showers coming Tuesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warm today, heavy pollen with showers coming Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Good Monday.  As you head out this morning, temps will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.  The only problem you might face this morning will be the extremely heavy levels of tree pollen in the air.  The warm air will feel good, though.  The high today should reach 78 degrees.

Late today into tonight clouds will build, and we will see some light rain showers Tuesday morning.  I would expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off light showers through the day.  Still, highs will reach the mid 70s.  rainfall amounts will be light, ranging from .10" to .25".

After the front passes through, we will begin to clear out Tuesday night.  Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

We will see another round of showers and a few thunderstorms with another front Friday.

There is a slight chance for a shower lingering into Saturday, but overall the weekend looks good with highs in the upper 70s. 

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest.     David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 50

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 71

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 78
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.