Warm today, heavy pollen with showers coming Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Good Monday. As you head out this morning, temps will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. The only problem you might face this morning will be the extremely heavy levels of tree pollen in the air. The warm air will feel good, though. The high today should reach 78 degrees.
Late today into tonight clouds will build, and we will see some light rain showers Tuesday morning. I would expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off light showers through the day. Still, highs will reach the mid 70s. rainfall amounts will be light, ranging from .10" to .25".
After the front passes through, we will begin to clear out Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the mid to upper 70s.
We will see another round of showers and a few thunderstorms with another front Friday.
There is a slight chance for a shower lingering into Saturday, but overall the weekend looks good with highs in the upper 70s.
for the latest. David Karnes
MONDAY:
8am... Mostly Sunny, 50
Noon... Partly Cloudy, 71
5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 78