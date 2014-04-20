UAW to appeal VW labor vote Monday Posted: Sunday, April 20, 2014 6:18 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 21, 2014 7:28 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The UAW will present their case Monday morning at the Hamilton County Courthouse to a judge for the National Labor Relations Board.



They hope a second chance to hold vote at the VW plant in the scenic city will be granted.



UAW’s president Bob King feels outside parties tainted February’s election process that ended with the majority of Chattanooga Volkswagen workers voting against having union representation.



Testimony and the unions allegations that threats were made will be reviewed. U.S. Senator Bob Corker won’t be attending. The Tennessee republican did file a petition to revoke his subpoena to appear in court.



Even though the hearing begins Monday morning at 9, it could takes weeks before an outcome is revealed.

