Charity benefit held for 6-year-old Zackery Bryant's family

Community members held a charity benefit over the weekend at Phibbs Bar and Grill to raise money for Zackery Bryant's family.

Plastic buckets with a picture of the Chattanooga Valley Elementary School student were passed around to those that attended. The parking lot was packed with hundreds of people and vendors.

The organizer of the event Casey Adams said, “I never met Zackery but felt compelled to help after hearing about the bus accident that happened Monday morning. Apparently others feel the same way, it is crowded here.”

All of the proceeds collected at the event will be given to the Bryant family to help them pay for their 6-year-olds son funeral.