Mazda Recalls 109,000 Older SUVs Over Rusting Parts

NBC News - Mazda is recalling 109,000 Tribute SUVs in cold-weather states to fix rusting frame parts.The recall covers SUVs from the 2001 through 2004 model years. Mazda says in documents filed with U.S. safety regulators that the frame can rust and a wheel control arm can separate from it. That could result in a loss of steering control.The SUVs were originally sold or registered in 20 states and Washington, D.C., where salt is used to clear snow and ice from roads.Dealers will install a reinforcement brace to fix the problem. Mazda says it will notify owners by letter when parts are available.The same problem caused a recall of nearly 386,000 older Ford Escapes earlier this month. The Escape and Tribute are nearly identical vehicles.