New Chattanooga area churches forming Easter traditions - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New Chattanooga area churches forming Easter traditions

Posted: Updated:
At Church of the Highlands in Harrison, there are no Easter traditions. Yet.

"I don't think our church has been around long enough," said Jeremy Roberts, the pastor.

The church opened more than a year ago after its predecessor, Highland Park Baptist Church, shut its doors. This is its second Easter as the new church. Like other young churches in the area, the Church of the Highlands is experimenting with how to grow its congregation and find traditions that stick. In church last Sunday, Roberts took an unconventional approach to get people to invite friends to Easter services. During his sermon, he handed out fliers with information about the services, and he asked people to get out their phones and take a picture with the piece of paper.

"Everybody took selfies," Roberts said. "I had everybody put them on their social networks right then, in the middle of services."

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.