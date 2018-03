Laser focus on image, agenda marks Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke's first year in office

Journalists chattered, tripods clicked into place and viewfinders snapped open as camera crews crowded the atrium of one of Chattanooga's inner-city recreation centers.The mayor was coming.Staff at the Westside recreation center had worked over the weekend to pull up the old floor and lay new tiles to support a special podium.Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke was going to announce a citywide book drive, and this aging community center was ground zero. This was a moment for the people, a chance for the voting public to catch a glimpse of Chattanooga's new chief executive in the flesh.Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press