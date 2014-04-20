Georgia online tuition dropping for first year

By KATHLEEN FOODYAssociated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Tuition for some online college courses in Georgia will drop for the first time this fall.

Georgia officials approved the change this week and say it is part of an effort to increase the number of Georgians with college degrees.

Officials who run the program, called eCore, worried that it was getting too expensive at $189 per credit hour. The charge was about $100 when the program was created in 1999.

Assistant Vice Chancellor of Faculty Development Mike Rogers says nontraditional students working and providing for a family may not be able to afford the cost and textbooks or other materials.

The cost for fall classes will drop $20, to $169 per credit hour.

