Hale and Bice Win Southern 175 Series Bass Tournament - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hale and Bice Win Southern 175 Series Bass Tournament

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
First Place Winners - Garfield Hale and Wayne Bice First Place Winners - Garfield Hale and Wayne Bice
Chester Frost Park - Hixson TN (WRCB) - The team of Garfield Hale and Wayne Bice edged out the field of 56 anglers to take 1st place on Lake Chickamauga  in the 175 Series  Bass Tournament.

Hale and Bice caught a 5 bass weighing 20.09 lbs. to take the win.

Stoney Johnson and David Craft won big bass with a giant 7.70 lb. largemouth bass.

This was the third tournament of six on the 175 Series Bass Tournament Trail.

Tournament director Jake DeBin  said “special thanks to their sponsor Island Cove Outdoor Center”.

The top 4 are as follows:
1st - Garfield Hale & William Bice -  20.09 lbs. - $450.00
2nd - Mark Gowan & Mark Beeler - 19.15      lbs. - $325.00
3rd - Traver Higgins & Haden  Lamb - 17.66 lbs. - $225.00
4th - Taylor Massingale & Trent Huie - 17.50 lbs. - $150.00
Stoney Johnson & David Craft - B.F. - 7.48 lbs. - $270.00
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.