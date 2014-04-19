Hale and Bice Win Southern 175 Series Bass Tournament

Island Cove Outdoor Center

Stoney Johnson & David Craft - B.F. - 7.48 lbs. - $270.00

4th - Taylor Massingale & Trent Huie - 17.50 lbs. - $150.00 3rd - Traver Higgins & Haden Lamb - 17.66 lbs. - $225.00 2nd - Mark Gowan & Mark Beeler - 19.15 lbs. - $325.00 1st - Garfield Hale & William Bice - 20.09 lbs. - $450.00

Chester Frost Park - Hixson TN (WRCB) - The team of Garfield Hale and Wayne Bice edged out the field of 56 anglers to take 1st place on Lake Chickamauga in the 175 Series Bass Tournament.Hale and Bice caught a 5 bass weighing 20.09 lbs. to take the win.Stoney Johnson and David Craft won big bass with a giant 7.70 lb. largemouth bass.This was the third tournament of six on the 175 Series Bass Tournament Trail.Tournament director Jake DeBin said “special thanks to their sponsor”.