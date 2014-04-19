Mobile home fire causes $25K in damages - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mobile home fire causes $25K in damages

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at 6561 Cassie Lane around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials tell Channel 3 the fire was contained to one bedroom and it took four fire companies about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators tell Channel 3 a child playing with a cigarette lighter started the fire.

Damages to the home is around $25,000. No injuries were reported.

