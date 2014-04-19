Mobile home fire causes $25K in damages

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at 6561 Cassie Lane around 9 a.m. Saturday.



Fire officials tell Channel 3 t

he fire was contained to one bedroom and it took four fire companies about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.



Investigators tell Channel 3 a child playing with a cigarette lighter started the fire.



Damages to the home is around $25,000.

No injuries were reported.