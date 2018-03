Chattanooga pursuing grant for fixes to Wilcox Tunnel — again

One more try.Chattanooga will again seek a multimillion-dollar federal grant to replace the narrow and crumbling Wilcox Tunnel.On Monday, the City Council will vote on whether to apply for the $27 million grant, which would require a local match of $25 million. The city has applied for similar grants at least twice before."We are hoping that the third time will be the charm," council member Moses Freeman said. "It is very much needed. It's a main artery in and out of downtown Chattanooga."Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press