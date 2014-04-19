Woman finds body while hunting for Easter eggs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman says she made a grisly discovery while hunting for Easter eggs in her back yard with her 3-year-old son: a dead body.

Tara Hanouskova says she had noticed a foul smell but didn't find the source until Wednesday, when she noticed tennis shoes in the crawl space under her deck while hunting for eggs with her son.

She says her son didn't notice the man's body, and police investigated discreetly.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk told media outlets that the man had been dead about two weeks. The autopsy, however, did find that the man suffered from a medical condition that could have led to his death.

Meanwhile, police are still trying to determine who the man is and why he was under the deck.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

