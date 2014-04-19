Local family says farewell to the life they know, sets out on se - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local family says farewell to the life they know, sets out on service trip around the world

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - The Carisches are giving it all up. The high-ranking elementary school. The SUV, the pickup. The five-bedroom house in North Chattanooga. Their friends, their plans for the foreseeable future.

Brian and Tracey Carisch have wanted to travel the world since they married, but life got in the way. Now's the time -- the kids are out of diapers, but not planted enough to have the close bonds of high school.

The family is leaving it all to venture across the world, to the far reaches of the Earth. There is no set itinerary, just an outline of some of the places they'd like to visit: Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and South and Central America.

They know it sounds extreme. But Brian and Tracey Carisch say they're giving up so much in search of so much more.

