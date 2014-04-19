Student Punished for Asking Miss America to Prom

NBC News - YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania high school student is in hot water for asking Miss America to prom during a question and answer session at school.Eighteen-year-old Patrick Farves said he received three days of in-school suspension Thursday because he asked Nina Davuluri to prom.The senior at Central York High School stood up and popped the prom question, then walked to the stage with a plastic flower. Davuluri just laughed and the students cheered.School officials heard about Farves' plan in advance and warned him not to do it. He has apologized for disrupting the event.The school said students are disciplined for breaking rules and this incident was no different.Davuluri was at the school to talk with students about diversity and the importance of science, technology, engineering and math studies.