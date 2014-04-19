UPDATE: Cannon Avenue shooting victim identified - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Cannon Avenue shooting victim identified

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police responded to 2300 Cannon Avenue around 5:30 Saturday morning on reports of shots fired. 

Officers learned that a 30-year-old William Johnson arrived at a local hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the right leg and is currently undergoing treatment. 

The injury is not considered to be life threatening. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333. 

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

