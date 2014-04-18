Runners from Cleveland to finish trek to Boston on Saturday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Runners from Cleveland to finish trek to Boston on Saturday

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (Times Free Press) - Johnny Clemons got out of bed and ran a 26.2-mile marathon today — for the eighth day in a row.

Clemons is one of about 30 runners who left Cleveland, Tenn., on April 12 for a roughly 1,000-mile relay run to Boston to raise funds for two charities there in honor of victims and survivors of last year’s Boston Marathon bombing.

They expect to end their trek at 2 p.m.on Saturday in Boston.

Dubbed the Run Now Relay, most of the team has taken turns running 5 or 6 miles a day while passenger vans haul resting teammates.

