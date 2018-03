Runners from Cleveland to finish trek to Boston on Saturday

Johnny Clemons got out of bed and ran a 26.2-mile marathon today — for the eighth day in a row.Clemons is one of about 30 runners who left Cleveland, Tenn., on April 12 for a roughly 1,000-mile relay run to Boston to raise funds for two charities there in honor of victims and survivors of last year’s Boston Marathon bombing.They expect to end their trek at 2 p.m.on Saturday in Boston.Dubbed the Run Now Relay, most of the team has taken turns running 5 or 6 miles a day while passenger vans haul resting teammates.Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press