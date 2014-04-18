Volunteer firefighter asks for help after losing home in fire

MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -
A volunteer firefighter is trying to pick up the pieces after her own home went up in flames.
"Everything that my daughter had, everything that meant anything to her... it's all gone," said Deanna Long, wiping away tears in front of her Murray County home that was destroyed by fire.
While leaving for work on Wednesday morning, she said flames caught the corner of her eye.
"I actually saw the flames crawling up this area," she said, pointing to the front window of her charred home.
Long, a volunteer firefighter in Bradley County, said she felt helpless watching her own home burn.
"I've watched it and I've watched it, and I've been on scenes," she said, recounting the numerous fires she's responded to in the past.
"Now I can turn around and say, 'I know what you're going through. I've been there, and it's not easy. But you'll get through it'."
What's helping her now, Long said, is a miracle. Everything burned besides a Bible. It's irreplaceable, she said. It was left behind for her daughter, from her dad who'd passed away.
"Her daddy's Bible was laying on the entertainment center upside down, and the back of it had burnt off," Long said. The edges of it were charred, but underneath it, all the pages were legible and intact.
"You could see everything, from Genesis to Revelations."
Long said it was a sign. Her mother got out safe, and so did their animals. Her husband was at work and daughter was safe at school when the fire broke out.
"It was like God was saying, 'My Word will protect you, and my Word will see you through... and here is what you will never replace'," Long said, pushing back tears.
And even though her family lost just about everything -- everything they need, Long said, is still right here.
"Clothes can be replaced. Pictures, we can have more made. Furniture is nothin', you know. But we've got each other."
"And at the end of the day, whenever it's all said and done, that's all we'll ever have."
The Long family said they're thankful for all the prayers and donations, but are looking for an affordable place to rent in the N. Georgia area.
If you'd like to help, you can reach Long at dlong031381@gmail.com