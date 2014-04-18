Police say dad killed son so he could play video games Posted: Friday, April 18, 2014 2:54 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 18, 2014 2:54 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

a Citrus County man accused of killing his 1-year-old son so he could keep playing a video game made his first appearance in court Friday morning.



Cody Eugene Wygant, 24, of Homosassa, is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and third-degree murder in connection with the death of his son, Daymeon Wygant.



Citrus County Sheriff's deputies arrested Wygant on Thursday morning. They say he confessed to suffocating the boy so he could continue to play Xbox video games.



Wygant put his hand over his son's mouth and nose for 3 to 4 minutes to stop him from crying, according to the arrest affidavit.



Documents also said Wygant admitted to putting the boy in his playpen and wrapping him in bedding "in such a way to prevent the decedent from receiving fresh air", said the affidavit.



Wygant then allegedly watched three episodes of the TV show "Fringe" and played Xbox games for five hours.



Detectives say the next time Wygant checked on his son, the boy was blue and not breathing.



The judge set the bond at $50,000 for each charge for a total of $100,000.



Wygant's next court appearance is scheduled for May 23.



