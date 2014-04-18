Easter events around the Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Here is a list of Easter Events happening in the Chattanooga area over the Easter holiday weekend.

Sunday, April 20
  • Easter at Coolidge Park from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Easter Sunday Gospel Singing at Jubiliee Baptist Church from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Easter Brunch at The Big Table from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Easter Brunch at Back Inn Cafe from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Easter Brunch at Chattanooga Choo Choo from 11 a.m. 3 p.m.
  • Easter Brunch at Terramae Appalachian Bistro from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Easter Brunch at Broad Street Grille from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Easter Brunch at Porter's Steakhouse 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Easter Lunch at Southern Belle from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Living Faith Church in Hixson at 11 a.m.
Church Services on Saturday, April 19
  • Chillcutt Church in Cleveland at 10 a.m.
  • Easter Service at Calvary Chapel Chattanooga at 4 p.m. and  6 p.m.
  • Easter Communion Service at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church
  • Easter Vigil at Sts. Peter and Paul Basilica at 8:45 p.m.
  • Easter Service at Silverdale Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

Church Services on Sunday, April 20
  • Easter Sunrise Service Sunday at 7 a.m. at Rocky Face Baptist Cemetery
  •  Easter Sunrise Service at The Access Church at 7 a.m. at the Chickamauga Lake Pavilion and then Easter Celebration Service at 10:30 a.m.
  • Easter Sunday Service at Boynton United Methodist Church at 7:30 a.m. 
  • Easter Service at Calvary Chapel Chattanooga at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
  • Calvary Baptist Church  Sunrise Service at 8:15 a.m. and worship service at 9:30 a.m.
  • Red Bank Baptist Church Easter Service at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. 
  • Easter Mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Basilica at 11:30 a.m.
  • Easter Service at Relevant Church at 10 a.m. 
  • Easter Service at Silverdale Baptist Church at 9 a.m.  (Sanctuary and Creekside)
  • Easter Service at Silverdale Baptist Church at 6 11 a.m. (Sanctuary and Creekside)
  • Easter Service Westside Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
  • Easter Service Cloverleaf Baptist Church in Cleveland at 10:45 a.m.
  • Olivet Baptist Church at 8 a.m. at the main sanctuary, 9:30 a.m. in building across the street, 10:45 a.m. at the main sanctuary and 12:30 p.m. at OBC North Hwy 58 Lakeside Academy
  • Easter Service at Liberty Baptist Church at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.
  • Easter Service at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Dalton's First United Methodist Church
  • Easter Service at New Bethel Christian Fellowship in LaFayette at 11 a.m.

