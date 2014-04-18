Easter candies Americans love Posted: Friday, April 18, 2014 10:31 AM EDT Updated: Friday, April 18, 2014 10:31 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

(WGAL) - Easter candy is a tradition of the holiday and each Easter season Americans buy a lot of candy.



More than 700 million marshmallow Peeps, marshmallow bunnies and marshmallow eggs are sold, which makes them the most popular non-chocolate Easter candy. Yellow peeps are the most popular.



Americans also eat 16 billion jellybeans at Easter. If you lined them up they would circle the globe nearly three times.



With 90 million sold at Easter, the biggest chocolate candy seller is chocolate bunnies.



Americans even have a favorite way to eat a chocolate bunny: Seventy-six percent of people bite off the ears first. Five percent go straight for the feet and 4 percent go for the tail when they eat chocolate bunnies.





