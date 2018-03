Cellphone towers proposed on Lookout Mountain, Watoosa Ridge

Will a patriotic disguise make a proposed cellphone tower palatable for residents of Lookout Mountain, TN?"It's a flagpole and the antennas are hidden inside," Town Consultant Dwight Montague said. "It'd be a real tall flagpole with a big American flag on top."That's the design that Wireless Properties, a Chattanooga-based company that owns about 270 cellphone towers, is expected to unveil at a special May 1 town commission meeting at 6 p.m. at Lookout Mountain Elementary School. It's vying with AT&T, which leans toward installing a cellphone tower shaped like a tree near the town hall.A new tower would improve cellphone service on Lookout Mountain, Montague said, and the town government stands to earn around $1,500 a month, initially, if it allows a company to build a tower on town-owned property. That income would increase as additional companies rented space on the flagpole or tree-shaped tower.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press