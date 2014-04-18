GA man sentenced after threat to eat judge's kids

MARIETTA, GA (AP) - A Georgia man who was found guilty but mentally ill after prosecutors say he threatened to kill and eat a judge's children has been sentenced to prison.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/1hSz3Z9) that 59-year-old James Edward Satterfield on Thursday was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday, followed by two years of probation.

The threats involved Cobb County Superior Court Judge Reuben Green, who presided over Satterfield's divorce. The case ended in July 2012.

A prosecutor and police say Satterfield sent a letter to the judge's wife months later threatening to kill the judge's children and eat them.

A defense attorney didn't dispute that Satterfield wrote and mailed the letter, but he argued the man is delusional.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.