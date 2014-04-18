UPDATE: Armed morning robbery at McDonald's - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Armed morning robbery at McDonald's

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - UPDATE: An armed robbery at a Chattanooga McDonald’s sent Chattanooga Police rushing to the Rossville Boulevard location early Friday morning.

According to Chattanooga Police Department Public Information Officer Tim McFarland, two masked suspects entered the restaurant about 6:15am.

One suspect fired a round from a weapon into the ceiling, and then ordered everyone to the floor. 

The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash from the restaurant, and more cash from a customer at the restaurant.
Both suspects fled on foot

Police say that no one was injured during the robbery.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this robbery to call (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333. 
