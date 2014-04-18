3 TN cities top allergy list

Pollen and dust make for a rough spring for many allergy sufferers. AP photo

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) - Spring is in full bloom, and that fact hasn't been lost on allergy sufferers.

There's good reason for that in Louisville: The city is ranked first in the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's 2014 list of the most challenging locations to live with spring allergies.

The organization's list of the top 100 locations is based on pollen count, medication usage and the number of allergists.

Memphis was second on the list, and Tennessee has three other cities on the list, all in the top 25: Chattanooga is sixth, Knoxville is 16th and Nashville is 25th.

