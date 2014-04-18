Chattanooga ranked among lowest in nation for well-being, despit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga ranked among lowest in nation for well-being, despite active outdoor status

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - The home to the Ironman competition, the U.S.A. Cycling championships, and the largest downtown climbing complex in the country has also just been named one of the least healthy cities in America.

On Monday, a USA Today report counted Chattanooga as eighth-worst among America’s least healthy cities, a designation based factors ranging from physical and emotional health to work environments.

The study underscores a disconnect between the city’s cultivated image as an outdoor sports destination and a magnet for young, active entrepreneurs and a harsher reality that persists for many regional residents.

According to the USA Today report, based on the latest Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, 31 percent of residents said health problems hindered their ability to take part in activities typical for their age. Fewer than 80 percent said they had enough energy to accomplish what they needed to the day before, “worse than all but two other metro areas [nationwide].”

America’s Unhealthiest Cities
  1. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH
  2. Charleston, WV
  3. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA
  4. Columbus, GA-AL
  5. Redding, CA
  6. Fort Smith, AR-OK
  7. Clarksville, TN-KY
  8. Chattanooga, TN-GA
  9. Spartanburg, SC
  10.  Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
