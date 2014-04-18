Overcast, Some Late Showers

Good Good Friday! Today is going to be somewhat overcast, and it looks like some of us may be dealing with some showers later today and the first part of tomorrow.
There are 2 factors affecting our weather today.
#1... Low pressure rising up from the gulf is going to bring widespread clouds to the area today. Rain will dump across much of the deep south to the tune of 2" to 3".
#2... A weak front coming in from the west will not only draw the low in the gulf northward, but also begin to push it eastward later today.
The bottom line for our area will be widespread clouds with rain showers lifting up and clipping the southern and eastern edge of our area. The general rule for today will be the further south and east you are this afternoon, the more likely your chance for rain. The high today will reach only 65 degrees.
We will have a chance for a few more showers tonight as the low drops to 49.
Some of the clouds and a shower or two will even linger into the first half of Saturday. We will clear out Saturday afternoon, though, as the high reaches 70.
Easter Sunday looks great. We will start the day with a low of 49 around sunrise. The afternoon looks great with sunshine and a high of 77.
for more. David Karnes
FRIDAY:
8am... Cloudy, 49
Noon... Overcast, 58
5pm... Overcast, Showers, 65