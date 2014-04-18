Aldi to hold job fair for several locations - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Aldi to hold job fair for several locations

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Aldi, a grocery retailer, is bringing additional jobs to the area and is hosting two hiring events for its Chattanooga area stores including Hixson, Dalton, and Fort Oglethorpe.

The first hiring event will be Thursday,  April 24th at the store on Battlefield Parkway between 2:00-5:00 p.m.  The other hiring event will be Wednesday, April 30th at the Lee Highway store between 7:00-10:00 a.m.

The job requirements are:
  • 18 years or older
  • High school diploma or GED
  • Available between 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Retail experience preferred
  • Drug screening and background check
  • Ability to lift 45 pounds

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.