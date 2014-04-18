Aldi to hold job fair for several locations

18 years or older

High school diploma or GED

Available between 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Retail experience preferred

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

Aldi, a grocery retailer, is bringing additional jobs to the area and is hosting two hiring events for its Chattanooga area stores including Hixson, Dalton, and Fort Oglethorpe.The first hiring event will be Thursday, April 24th at the store on Battlefield Parkway between 2:00-5:00 p.m. The other hiring event will be Wednesday, April 30th at the Lee Highway store between 7:00-10:00 a.m.The job requirements are: