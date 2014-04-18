Tortoise rescued, no one injured in small house fire in Chattanooga Posted: Friday, April 18, 2014 12:22 AM EDT Updated: Friday, April 18, 2014 6:18 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Part of a house is severely damaged from fire Thursday afternoon.



Around 4:30 p.m. on Alexis Circle, when Chattanooga Firefighters responded to the call they found smoke coming from the second story window above the garage. The occupant told firefighters there was a small fire in the office area on the second floor.



Two firefighters entered the structure and went upstairs to the origin of the fire with one water extinguisher and a thermal imaging camera. Once entry was made into the room of the fire they were meet with smoke and a small fire in the floor and on a couch cushion located next to the wall. They found a heat lamp clamped onto a piece of wood about 6 inches from a tarp used for a tortoise enclosure. The tortoise was removed from the residence. The fire was then extinguished with the use of one water extinguisher and a second extinguisher was used by additional firefighters arriving on the scene to assist with fire operations.



Other arriving fire companies then set up a portable fan for ventilation purpose of removing the smoke from the residence. The cause of the fire has been ruled as accidental due to a heat source being placed to close to combustible materials.



The dollar loss is approximately $8,000.00. The occupants were allowed to return to the residence once the fire department cleared the scene. No one was injured.



