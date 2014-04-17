Chattanooga FC Women's team set to kickoff in May

Chattanooga FC Women’s team, set to kickoff at home on Sunday May 18 at Finley Stadium. Chattanooga is now home to a new premier level women’s soccer team. Chattanooga FC is proud to announce the upcoming season for the’s team, set to kickoff at home on Sunday May 18 at Finley Stadium.

The squad of 30 young women features a mix of local and international players. Youth, talent and experience define the team, with players in high school and college, along with college graduates. Coached by Chattanooga's Patrick Winecoff, training for the season is now in full swing.

As part of the Women’s Premier League Soccer (WPSL), the team will have a 10-game season against 5 other teams in the Southeast region — Alabama F.C., Georgia Revolution, Knoxville Lady Force, FC Academy Nashville and Mississippi Fuego FC. The Southeast Conference Tournament from July 11-13 marks the end of the regular season, and will determine a conference champion. The conference champion will then continue to the League Championship tournament.

versus Carson Newman College, 3 pm at Finley.

CHATTANOOGA FC WOMEN 2014 SCHEDULE

May 18 · Home vs Mississippi Fuego FC · 1:00 pm

May 24 · Home vs FC Academy Nashville · 6:30 pm

May 31 · Away at Knoxville Lady Force · 5:00 pm

June 6 · Away at Alabama F.C · 7:30 pm CST

June 7 · Home vs Georgia Revolution · 7:30 pm

June 13 · Home vs Alabama F.C · 7:30 pm

June 15 · Away at Georgia Revolution · 3:00 pm

June 21 · Home vs Knoxville Lady Force · 5:00 pm

June 28 · Away at Mississippi Fuego FC · 7:00 pm CST

July 5 · Away at FC Academy Nashville · 6:00 pm CST

*WPSL Southeast Conf Playoffs July 11-13 TBD*

The team is in action Saturday, April 19th in scrimmageThe rest of the schedule for this is below.