GSP report: No fault in fatal school bus accident

WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - The Georgia State Patrol has released their findings in the school bus accident at Chattanooga Valley Elementary that claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy.

The report shows that the school bus driver had no contributing actions leading to the death Zackery Bryant. 

Police determined the bus driver, a 50-year-old man, did nothing that contributed to the child's death and was not distracted while behind the wheel.

Their investigation shows he was pulling away from Chattanooga Valley Elementary School when the kindergartener stepped in front of the bus.

Services for Zackery Bryant will be Saturday at the Wilson and Sons Funeral Home in Fort Oglethorpe.
