UPDATE: Brainerd area shooting victim identified Posted: Thursday, April 17, 2014 11:17 PM EDT Updated: Monday, April 21, 2014 11:59 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Chattanooga police are working another shooting investigation. This one, in the Brainerd area, around 9:00 p.m. Thursday.



Chattanooga police responded to a Henderson Drive address on a report of shots fired. That's the Woodmore area of Brainerd, near the high school.



When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old Lamar Holland with a gunshot wound to the chest. Witnesses told police the victim was in a fight with several people when someone shot at him hitting him in the chest.



The victim was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. There's no word on his condition, but officers believe his wound to be non-life threatening.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.





