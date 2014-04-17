Atlanta airport officials mulling terminal hotel Posted: Thursday, April 17, 2014 10:41 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2014 10:41 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta airport officials say they're studying the idea of building a hotel either inside or connected to the domestic terminal.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport interim general manager Miguel Southwell tells an Atlanta newspaper that airport management has been in talks with consulting firms on the logistical and financial feasibility of building a hotel and will decide whether to move forward within 90 days.



Officials say they're unsure of where the hotel would be, how large it would be, how much it would cost and how it would be financed.



Although there are several hotels near the airport, Southwell says a terminal hotel would be especially convenient for travelers who get stranded when their flights are canceled, as was the case for many travelers during two winter storms earlier this year.



