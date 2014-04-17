Developers interested in baseball stadium property Posted: Thursday, April 17, 2014 10:05 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2014 10:20 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed says developers have already made offers for a baseball stadium that will be vacant once the Atlanta Braves move to the suburbs.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday that Reed told local outlets the city has gotten multiple offers for the 77-acre property Turner Field sits on in southwest Atlanta. Reed says he's had discussions with Georgia State University over the property, but didn't give details on other potential developers.



Reed says regardless of how Turner Field is redeveloped, the city will preserve Hank Aaron's home run monument and the main roadblock in redevelopment plans is the baseball team finalizing its exit decision.



The Atlanta Braves have announced plans to move into a new stadium in Cobb County in time for the team's 2017 season.



