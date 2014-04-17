Missing KY 9-month old located in Chattanooga Posted: Thursday, April 17, 2014 9:40 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2014 10:15 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The search for a missing 9-month-old boy from Kentucky is finally over. He was reported missing on April 15th from his home in Greensburg, KY.



Around 5:00 Thursday afternoon, thanks to an anonymous tip authorities found Cindy Richardson with the child on foot on Acer Circle in Chattanooga. Richardson is the child's non-custodial mother. On Tuesday she was left alone with the child when she stole a black 2006 Ford F150 and left with the infant.



Authorities alerted the U. S. Marshal Service.



Richardson was arrested Thursday afternoon and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky at the Hamilton County Jail. She also faces a charge of auto theft.



The child was unharmed and is the custody of Child Protective Services.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Chattanooga Police Department and the U. S. Marshal's Service were involved in the investigation.







