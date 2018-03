A lot of commotion Thursday morning around 8:00 Chickamauga Avenue in Rossville when a man slashes his throat then stabs the driver of the car in which he was a passenger. David Leflie of Madisonville, TN slashed his throat with a 4-inch switchblade, then attacked the driver, Jason Gourley, cutting him significantly on the face and arm.



Rossville police, Walker County sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to the call, surrounding the vehicle.

The use of force was necessary to restrain Leflie , and a taser was used to apprehend the man.



Both men are being treated at Erlanger Hospital and the wounds, though significant, are not considered to be life-threatening. No officers were injured during the arrest.



The motive behind the attack is unknown.