UPDATE: Third suspect in custody tied to April drive-by shooting Posted: Thursday, April 17, 2014 6:49 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 8:44 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: One man is free on bond and two others are in custody after a man was critically wounded last month in a drive-by shooting.



Chattanooga police arrested 19-year-old Dominique Jarrett Thursday morning on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office booking website.



He is the third suspect to be arrested in the April 17 shooting of 21-year-old Paul Haden. Haden was walking in the 300 block of North Willow Street when an SUV rolled up and opened fire.



Haden was rushed to surgery after he suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was booked in the intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator. It was almost two weeks before he could talk to investigators to identify the suspects, according to the arrest report.



He told investigators that Jarrett fired shots out of the rear window.



Haden identified 19-year-old Edward “Beans” Duckett as the driver of the SUV. Duckett, 19, faces charges of accessory after the fact and criminal conspiracy to commit attempted first degree murder.



He was shot and wounded near 1006 Tunnel Boulevard in June 2013.



Haden identified a second gunman as Brandon “Bubba” Arnold. He is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Arnold leaned out of the opposite window to shoot over the roof of the SUV, Haden told police.



Chattanooga police have investigated at least 44 shootings so far this year resulting in 45 victims who were killed or wounded.



Arnold was also wounded in a Nov. 2011 shooting in the 1300 block of Tunnel Boulevard.



All three of the suspects have prior records. They are expected to go before Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge David Bales on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: A shooting Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital. It happened in the 300 block of N. Willow around 4:25 p.m.



When Chattanooga Police arrived they found a 21-year-old Paul Haden suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital and rushed to surgery.



An update on his condition is not yet available.



Police do not have suspect information at this time. If you know anything about this shooting call Chattanooga Police at 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.



