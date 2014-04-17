Catoosa County Probate Judge Gene Lowery remembered by loved ones Posted: Thursday, April 17, 2014 4:34 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 18, 2014 9:08 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

In front of the Catoosa County Courthouse the American flag flies at half staff, a black ribbon covers the badges of courthouse employees. Across town and the county people mourn after Probate Judge Gene Lowery loses his fight to skin cancer.



"We're all going to truly miss him. There will never be another Gene Lowery," family friend Kathy Wilkey says.



Across the street from the courthouse, one of Lowery's favorite places to visit, Richard's restaurant.



"He'd come in here pretty much every day, every chance he got," restaurant owner, Richard Dycus says.



Richard and his wife Christy saw how Lowery's good nature and attitude impacted everyone he met.



"Everybody loved him, he never met a stranger, he just loved everybody," Christy Dycus says.



Lowery spent a number of years with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office nd helped young lives through the D.A.R.E. program. However, it was in his courtroom where he had perhaps the biggest impact.



"He had a way about him that made good come out about everything that he did," Chief Magistrate Judge Johnny Gass says.



Gass first met Lowery in 1986, right after high school. "From the early days of working with Gene, dispatching with him on third shift at the sheriff's office, we were just two cut ups and had a good time all the time," he explains.



They became lifelong friends. "Made it a pleasure to be around Gene Lowery and be his friend. He brought the good out in everyone he came across, makes you be a better person when you're around people like that," Gass says.



Lowery was diagnosed with melanoma a few years ago. In recent weeks he received treatment at a cancer center in Washington D.C. after he collapsed at an Athens, TN training session. By then the cancer had spread and there was little doctors could do.



Through it all his friends and family and the love from his community stayed with him. "I got to visit him yesterday. I'm very glad I did, got to say my goodbyes. He will be greatly missed here," Gass says.



Lowery is survived by his wife, two children and one grandchild. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at Peavine Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Anthony officiating. Private Interment will be in Peavine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2-8 p.m. today and 3-5 p.m. Saturday. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, Battlefield Parkway.