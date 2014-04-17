Lost radio program featuring Hank Williams found

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Previously unreleased recordings of country music legend Hank Williams performing songs on a 1950 radio show will be released next month for download and on vinyl.

"The Garden Spot Programs, 1950" features 24 songs and jingles from a taped show that aired on early country radio stations, sponsored by a Texas plant nursery. Most of the tapes were lost, but one station, KSIB-AM in Creston, Iowa, saved its copies. The recordings were transferred, restored and mastered for release on May 20 by Omnivore Records.

The singer's daughter, Jett Williams, said in a written statement that no one knew these recordings even existed.

Williams' biographer Colin Escott wrote the liner notes for the album and said the recordings were used to augment live acts on local radio stations.

