Carpet manufacturer trying to fill 150 jobs

Beaulieu website

A carpet manufacturer is searching for 150 new employees in one of Georgia's most economically depressed cities.The Georgia Department of Labor was assisting carpet manufacturer Beaulieu America at the GDOL Career Center in Dalton on Thursday.According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent data, Dalton's unemployment rate sits at 9.1%, while the state's rate has fallen to 7%.Hopeful job-seekers flocked to the career fair -- some with jobs looking for better opportunities, others who have been out of work for months.The company is recruiting for positions at several Georgia plants including Dalton, Eton, Chatsworth, Calhoun, Gainesville, as well as one in Bridgeport, Alabama.The positions include: warehouse supervisors, creelers, electricians, heat set operators, lift truck operators, inspectors, master mechanics, material handlers, press operators, project leaders, quality control technicians, truck drivers, slit film operators and mechanics, spinners, tufting machine operators, one-color press operators, twisters, warpers, and weavers.