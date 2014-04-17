Two arrested in church equipment theft - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two arrested in church equipment theft

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Two suspects have been arrested by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office and charged in a burglary at Michigan Avenue Baptist Church.

The break-in and theft of church equipment took place in the church’s annex building and was discovered on April 11, according to a news release from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives found a DVD/VCR unit and dehumidifier that was part of the stolen property in local pawn shop records. 

Following leads, detectives were able to identify the suspects and make a full recovery of sound equipment belonging to the church at the pawn shop and two other locations.

Arrested were Devan Blade Cartwright, 22, and Kea Wooten, 18. Both have been charged with burglary and theft over $1,000. 

The suspects are due in General Sessions Court on April 29. 


