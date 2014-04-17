Catoosa County Probate Judge Gene Lowery dies Posted: Thursday, April 17, 2014 2:11 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 17, 2014 2:20 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Residents throughout Catoosa County and Ringgold are mourning the loss of beloved Probate Judge Gene Lowery, who passed away Wednesday night from cancer.



Lowery was diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer several years ago.



Those who knew him describe Lowery as one of the kindest people they ever meet.



Lowery was an active community member and spent a number of years with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office where he worked with D.A.R.E. He's survived by his wife and two children.



Tonight on Eyewitness News at 6, hear from some of Lowery's closest friends and community members who's lives were touched by Lowery.

