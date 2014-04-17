TN Lawmakers vote to delay Common Core testing

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The testing component of Tennessee's Common Core education standards would be delayed a year under legislation headed to Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's desk.

The measure was sent to the governor on Thursday after lawmakers in both chambers voted to accept a conference committee report that recommended the delay. Haslam has said he doesn't want any type of delay, so it's unclear what he will do with the legislation.

Last month, lawmakers passed a bill that sought to delay further implementation of the new standards for two years. It also sought to delay the testing component for the standards for the same amount of time.

The measure now only affects the testing component, which is scheduled to begin in the school year that begins in August.

