Anonymous donor offers to match all April donations to Salvation Army

An anonymous donor has come forward, offering to match all donations to the Salvation Army through the end of April up to $15,000.00 according to a news release.

“There is no better time than now to give,” states Major Al Newsome, Area Commander of The Salvation Army.  “We are praying that this will generate excitement and donations, especially since we are seeing an increase in need.  Each month there are on average 200 families for whom we are not able to meet needs.  We need the communities’ support now more than ever!”  

Donations can be made online or by calling 1-800-Sal-Army, or by mailing a check to 822 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, 37403. 

The Salvation Army says all donations remain local to assist with local needs.  


