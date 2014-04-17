“National Park Week” starts April 19 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

“National Park Week” starts April 19

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Four-hundred and one national parks in the United States will celebrate “National Park Week: Go Wild” which runs from April 19-27.

U.S. National Parks that charge admission will allow visitors free admission Saturday and Sunday, April 19-20.

The two National Parks close to the Tennessee Valley, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park don’t charge entrance fees.

But don’t let that stop you from going out and enjoying one of our nation’s best resources.

Spring is one of the best times to visit most National Parks as the wildflowers are starting to bloom and dot the landscape. Don't forget to share your photos with us!

The National Park Service has made plans for different events to celebrate the week. Check your destination park’s schedule of events to see what’s on tap for your visit.

